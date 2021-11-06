  Saturday Nov, 06 2021 04:00:37 PM

Japan donates P162-M worth of rice to BARMM communities

BANGSAMORO NEWS UPDATES • 15:00 PM Sat Nov 6, 2021
By: 
John M. Unson
Japanese Ambassador Koshikawa Kazuhiko and Brenda Barton of the World Food Programme. (From WFP)

COTABATO CITY - Japan has donated P162 million worth of rice to the World Food Program for distribution to residents of two provinces in the Bangsamoro region.

In a statement Friday, the WFP, an agency of the United Nations, said the rice donation is intended for farmers, fishermen and decomissioned Moro guerillas covered by the peace overture between Malacañang and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

The rice supply is intended for residents of BARMM’s adjoining Lanao del Sur and Maguindanao provinces.

The chief minister of BARMM, Ahod Ebrahim, is the chairman of the central committee of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front.

Naguib Sinarimbo, BARMM’s local government minister, said Friday the Bangsamoro government is grateful to the Japanese government and the WFP for the rice dispersal program for residents of the autonomous region.

“We are thankful to Japan and the World Food Program for this initiative,” Sinarimbo, regional spokesperson, said.

The WFP said Japan’s charitable rice support program was formalized Wednesday via an agreement forged by Japanese Ambassador Koshikawa Kazuhiko and Brenda Barton, who is WFP’s representative to the Philippines. 

The symbolic rite was held at the central office of the Department of Foreign Affairs in Metro Manila.

The event was witnessed by Secretary Carlito Galvez, Jr. of the Office of the Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process, Acting DFA Secretary Ma. Theresa Lazaro and BARMM’s deputy agriculture minister, Ammal Solaiman.

Japan, through the donation agreement, will provide BARMM, through WFP, 1,778 metric tons of rice.

The supply is earmarked for 9,877 farming and fishing households or approximately 49,385 individuals in Lanao del Sur and in Maguindanao. 

 

