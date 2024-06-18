Japan envoy visits BTA, assures BARMM of his gov't's support for peace, progress

COTABATO CITY - Japanese Ambassador to the Philippines, Endo Kazuya, emphasized Japan's commitment to supporting the Bangsamoro region's peace and development during his courtesy visit to the Bangsamoro Parliament in Cotabato City on June 18.

Bangsamoro Parliament Speaker Atty. Pangalian Balindong highlighted the Parliament’s accomplishments and the upcoming first parliamentary elections.

Ambassador Kazuya, joined by a delegation from the Embassy of Japan and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), engaged in discussions with Members of Parliament, where they exchanged views on the progress of the peace process.

Kazuya expressed Japan's appreciation for the progress achieved in the region and reiterated Japan's commitment to supporting Bangsamoro’s journey towards peace and sustainable development.

The Bangsamoro Parliament welcomed Japan's continued support and expressed gratitude for the ongoing Japan-sponsored programs that have contributed to regional progress. (LTAIS-Public Information, Publication, and Media Relations Division)