Jealous husband kills himself with grenade

Local News • 15:00 PM Fri Dec 10, 2021
John M. Unson

KIDAPAWAN CITY--- A man irked by rumors purporting his wife was having an affair blasted himself with a fragmentation grenade late Thursday in Makilala, North Cotabato.

The Makilala municipal police said Alejandro Briones Delos Reyes died on the spot from multiple shrapnel wounds.

He and his wife were first heard by neighbors having a loud altercation before a powerful blast ripped through their yard.

A drunken Delos Reyes was said to have pulled out a fragmentation grenade under a bed, stepped out of the house and set off the explosive he held close to his chest.

Probers from the Makilala municipal police are still trying to determine where Delos Reyes got the fragmentation grenade he used to kill himself.

Only organic personnel of the Armed Forces are permitted to keep or bring around grenades and 40 millimeter explosive projectiles for launchers fitted to M203 rifles when they are out on security missions. (John Unson)

