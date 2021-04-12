Joint Task Force Central gets augmentation forces

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao – The 1st Brigade Combat Team (1BCT) was welcomed and received by Major General Juvymax R Uy, Commander of JTF Central and 6ID last April 6, 2021, in a simple ceremony inside Camp Siongco, Awang, DOS, Maguindanao.

The brigade-sized troop augmentation arrived in Joint Task Force Central (JTFC) Joint Area of Operation (JAO) starting on March 23, 2021, to strengthen security forces’ presence in support of the current peacebuilding and development efforts in South-Central Mindanao.

The 1BCT is primarily combined arms and a rapidly deployable unit composed of infantry, mechanized, artillery, support combat engineers, and EOD forces that are ready to assume any given tasks and missions.

The 1BCT has been involved in the campaign against the Abu Sayyaf Group in the Province of Sulu from 2019 until 2020 and has significantly contributed to the neutralization of local and foreign terrorists.

Further, the unit has been an active partner of Sulu Province in the realization of peace and development efforts in the said area.

It can be recalled last 2020 that JTF Central’s JAO was extended to cover the province of South Cotabato and part of Sarangani.

Major General Juvymax Uy, Commander of JTF Central and 6th Infantry ‘Kampilan’ Division said that the additional troops will fortify Philippine Army's capabilities and strengthen the campaign against local terrorist groups such as the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) and Dawlah Islamiyah (DI), the Communist Terrorist Group (CTG), and other lawless groups in South and South-Central Mindanao.

He further stressed that the deployment of these troops will help in maintaining peace and order in this part of the country and to assist the Local Government Units in their development initiatives.

“This is part of our commitment to the residents of South-Central Mindanao to always serve the people and to secure the communities from any threat. These modernized forces are highly capable and can be rapidly deployed to adapt to any situation and address any threat in the country,” Maj. Gen. Uy added.