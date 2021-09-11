'Jolina' infra damage reaches nearly P60-M: DPWH

MANILA – Damage to infrastructure caused by Typhoon Jolina has reached almost PHP60 million, the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) reported on Friday.

In an update, DPWH Secretary Mark Villar said the typhoon has so far damaged an estimated PHP59.5 million of roads and flood control structures.

He reported that three national road sections are currently impassable to all types of vehicles while two roads have limited access due to Typhoon Jolina.

As of Friday noon, road closures were reported along Nueva Ecija - Aurora Road, Diteki River Detour Road in Aurora due to flooding.

Also closed is the Nueva Ecija - Aurora Road in Barangay Labi, Bongabon due to landslide, and Ternate Nasugbu Road, Barangay Sapang II, Ternate, Cavite due to landslides.

Two roads which are passable only to light vehicles are: Batangas-Tabangao-Lobo Road Sta. in Batangas due to damaged seawall and road, and Jaro-Dagami-Burauen- Lapaz Road at Marabong Bridge in Barangay Moging, Burauen, Leyte due to scoured slope protection bridge abutment.

The DPWH also has cleared and reopened a total of 10 roads that were affected by the typhoon. (PNA)