Jolo big time drug peddler falls, PDEA agents seize P20-M shabu

COTABATO CITY - Agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Bangsamoro Region (PDEA-BARMM) have arrested Sunday a big-time drug operator in Jolo, Sulu and confiscated shabu (methamphetamine hydrochloride) estiamted to cost P20.4 million.

Director Juvenal Azurin, PDEA-BARMM regional director, said his men, led by Agent Jack together with other security counterparts from Army’s 35th Infantry Battalion, CIDG-BARMM agents, Special Action Force (SAF) Jolo Municipal police station and government intelligence agents, have successfully arrested certain Ejek Abduhalim in drug sting in Port Area Extension, Barangay Walled, Jolo, Sulu.

The suspect yielded three kilos of suspected shabu hidden in a Chinese character tea bag.

“Kung makikita ang packaging ng illegal drugs from outside sources ibig sabihin imported, we already identified where is the source of the said confiscated illegal drugs item and hopefully we can conduct follow-up operations,” Azurin said.

Azurin hinted that the Golden Triangle Cartel of South East Asia, which produces and operates in the tri-borders of Myanmar, Thailand and Cambodia as the source. He also noted that the syndicate has already penetrated the southern part of the Philippines, especially the BARMM.

Using high speed sea vessels, the cartel has been using the port of Malaysia in bringing the stuff to the island provinces of Sulu, Basilan and Tawi-Tawi of Bangsamoro region for its eventual distribution to other parts of the country.

“We have just started, there is good transfer of intelligence, we have good relationship with other government security forces in collaboration and coordination, hopefully we can get better and bigger picture of how illegal drugs trade thriving in Sulu,” Azurin said, adding that the ports of entry are the Sulu, Tawi-Tawi and Basilan and no longer the Zamboanga City port.

Azurin admitted he was alarmed by the existence of possible narco-terror group that provides security to illegal drug operators in the province.

“Malaking possibility yun, kasi malaking pera ang illegal drugs, some of the drug personalities employ the services of these terrorists in exchange for supporting them," Azurin added. He said huge part of the drug money were used to buy armaments to fight anti-narcotic opertives.

Sulu province is known as the lairs of Abu Sayyaf group with links to Islamic State (ISIS) terrorists organization.

Charges for violation of dangerous drugs act has been filed to the suspect.