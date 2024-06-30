Jolo smuggled cigars seized by BARMM cops

CAMP SK PENDATUN, Maguindanao Norte - Through extensive implementation of Custom Modernization and Tariff Act within the Island Provinces of BARMM, combined troops from Jolo MPS and augmented personnel from 1404th B, RMFB 14-B, and Sulu MARPSTA, successfully recovered 650 reams of smuggled cigarettes, at about 12:00 PM of June 28, 2024, at Jolo Port, Brgy Walled City, Jolo, Sulu.

The concerned unit received a report of a suspected smuggling activity inside MV Maria Rebecca of Montenegro Shipping, and upon verification, the troops discovered the smuggled items consisting of 650 reams of smuggled cigarettes with "Platinum" brand with an estimated market value of Php744,900.00.

According to the report, an unidentified individual has left said items with the ship's checker, declaring it as dried fish for shipment bound to Zamboanga City.

The confiscated items were taken to Sulu MARPSTA for investigation and inventory prior to its turn over to the Bureau of Customs, Sulu for proper disposition.

With this successful inteception of smuggled goods, PBGEN PREXY D TANGGAWOHN, Regional Director, PRO BAR, warned the illegal smugglers within the region that PRO BAR's chase against them will never stop and Bangsamoro region is not a place for their illegal trade.