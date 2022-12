Jose Maria Canlas Sison, or more known as Joma Sison, Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) founder died Friday night, Dec. 16 (Philippine time). He was 83.

In self-exile in The Netherlands, Sison reportedluy died at 8:40 p.m. in an undisclosed hospital. He was rushed and confined to the hospital two weeks ago, the Communist Party of the Philippiens said in a statement, without revealing the cause of his death.