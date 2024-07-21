July billing up by P2.48 per kilowatt hour, Cotabato Light says

The overall residential rate of Cotabato Light is higher by P2.48 per kilowatt hour (kWh) this July, bringing the rate up to P9.60/kWh from P7.12/kWh last June.

The addition of the second installment of the staggered May billing of the Wholesale Electricity Spot Market (WESM) contributed to the increase in the electricity rate. This rate applies to the Billing Cycle covering the period from July 18 to Aug 17, 2024

CUSTOMER ADVISORY:

It can be recalled that last June, the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) under Case No. 2024-017 MC, mandated all distribution utilities to collect generation charges from the May billing of WESM on a staggered basis, evenly divided into four (4) equal installments from June 2024 to September 2024.

Cotabato Light continues to encourage its customers to efficiently and wisely manage their energy consumption to avoid high bills.

INANUNSYO ng Cotabato Light and Power Company na tataas ng P2.48 per kilowatt-hour (kWh) ngayong July ang singil sa kuryente. Dahil diyan, ang power rate ng Cotabato Light sa buwan na ito ay magiging P9.60/kWh kumpara sa P7.12kWh noong nakaraang buwan ng Hunyo.

Ang ikalawang installment ng staggered May billing ng Wholesale Electricity agn isa sa mga dahilan ng pagbago sa singil ng kuryente, ayon sa Cotabato Light.

Ang rate na ito ay sumasakop sa Billing Cycle covering the period from July 18 to Aug 17, 2024.

Ayon sa Cotabato Light, sa ilalim ng Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) Case No. 2024-017 MC, inaatasan ang lahat ng mga distribution utilities na mangolekta ng generation charges mula sa May billing ng WESM “on staggered basis,” na pantay na hatiin sa apat an installments mula June 2024 hanggang September 2024.”

Kaugnay nito, nanawagan ang Cotabato Light sa mga consumers na pangasiwaan ng maayos ang paggamit ng kuryente upang makatipid sa bayarin.