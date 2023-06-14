  Wednesday Jun, 14 2023 10:24:19 PM

June 28 declared holiday nationwide for Eid'l Adha

June 14, 2023
Ruth Abbey Gita-Carlos/PNA

MANILA – President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has declared June 28 as a regular holiday nationwide in observance of Eid’l Adha or the Feast of Sacrifice.

Marcos signed Proclamation 258 on Tuesday for the declaration of holiday all throughout the country.

A copy of the proclamation was made public on Wednesday.

Eid’l Adha has been usually declared regular holiday upon the recommendation of the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos.

Eid’l Adha is the second of two Muslim holidays celebrated by Muslims around the world and is considered holier than Eid'l Fitr.

In the Philippines, Muslim Filipinos comprise about 6 percent of the population.

Republic Act (RA) 9849 states that Eid’l Adha shall be celebrated as a regular holiday.

According to RA 9849, the declaration of Eid’l Adha as regular holiday will allow Muslims to “pay homage to Abraham’s supreme act of sacrifice and signifies mankind’s obedience to God.”

The Islamic festival commemorates the willingness of Abraham to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God's command.

Eid’l Adha is celebrated on the 10th day of the last month of the Islamic calendar.

It also marks the end of the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca, the fifth Pillar of Islam. (PNA)

