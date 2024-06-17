  Monday Jun, 17 2024 08:47:57 AM

Kagi Murad: Reflect on Eid al-Adha for stronger, unified Bangsamoro

BANGSAMORO NEWS UPDATES • 06:30 AM Mon Jun 17, 2024
PNA/BIO-BARMM
FAITH. The Bangsamoro community recites the Eid al-Adha prayer inside the Bangsamoro Government Center in Cotabato City on Sunday. On the Feast of Sacrifice, Muslims honor Prophet Ibrahim’s devotion to Allah. (Photo BY Marhom Ibrahim/BIO)

COTABATO CITY – As Muslims celebrated Eid al-Adha on Sunday, Chief Minister Ahod Ebrahim called on the Bangsamoro community to reflect on the sacrifice and selflessness of Prophet Ibrahim.

“As we commemorate this day, let us emulate the devotion of Prophet Ibrahim (A.S.), especially in times when fate is not on our side,” Ebrahim said in a news release.

Eid al-Adha, also known as the Feast of Sacrifice, commemorates Prophet Ibrahim’s unwavering faith and obedience to Allah.

The story of his willingness to sacrifice his son, Ismail, serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of sacrifice and devotion.

The Bangsamoro leader further emphasized the importance of reflecting on this concept in the context of the Bangsamoro people’s journey.

“Today is a moment for every believer to remain true to our core values: that, amidst the challenges of life, the sacrifices we endure hold profound meaning and wisdom,” he said.

“It is through the sacrifices and obedience of the Bangsamoro people that we have progressed in our struggle for justice and equality,” the Chief Minister added.

Ebrahim stressed the importance of unity for Bangsamoro’s future.

“It is also my hope that, as a community, we can work together to build a society that transcends our cultural, religious, and political divides,” he said

