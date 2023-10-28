Kampilan Army division welcomes 273 new soldiers

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao del Norte - The Candidate Soldier Course Classes 787 and 788-2023, cross-trained with Infantry Orientation Course (INFOC) class 04-23, concluded formally on Thursday morning (October 26, 2023) at the 6th Division Training School in Barangay Semba, Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte.

Private Mellin Belwar emerged as the standout among the 273 newly minted soldiers who successfully completed their infantry orientation course. Hailing from Lebak, Sultan Kudarat, Private Belwar's credentials include being an ROTC Officer, a Reservist of the 12th Regional Community Defense Group, and a distinguished graduate of the POTC program, all of which underscore her exceptional leadership abilities.

In the basic military training class 787-2023, Private Arnel Edo secured the top position with an impressive 89.90% general average. He was followed by Private Marjhon Gonzaga with an 88.66% score, and Private Joshua Evangelio with an 88.60% score. Private John Paul Babor received the Physical Fitness Proficiency Award for achieving the highest rating in the physical fitness test among 143 Candidate Soldiers of Class 787-2023, with a general average of 95%.

Private Dexter Dorig was honored with the Leadership Award for demonstrating an outstanding attitude, military knowledge, and exemplary military bearing in a class of 143 Candidate Soldiers of Class 787-2023.

In the class 788-2023 for basic military training, Private Jezzel Jean Castre secured the top position with a 90.04% score among 131 candidate soldiers. Private Millen Belwar ranked second with an 89.90% score, while Private Rose Mae Joyel secured the third position with an 89.50% score. Private Nilzee Nishimoto achieved the highest rating on the Physical Fitness Test, with a 93.89% general average.

Private Warren Simbulan was recognized with the Leadership Award for demonstrating an outstanding attitude, military knowledge, and exemplary military bearing in the same class.

It's worth noting that these candidates, who initially numbered 283 (comprising 270 males and 13 females), were reduced to 273 after completing nearly six months of rigorous and intensive military training.

The class name, "Makabagwis," is derived from the acronym "MATATAG NA KASUNDALUHANG MAY BAGSIK AT WALANG INIIWANG SAMAHAN," exemplifying the essence of resilience, strength, and unwavering unity that defines this group of soldiers.

Major General Alex S. Rillera, Commander of the 6th Infantry (Kampilan) Division and Joint Task Force Central, graced the closing ceremony as the guest of honor and speaker. Upon his arrival at the 6th Division Training School, Major General Rillera was warmly received by Colonel Randy S. Banaag, the Commandant of the 6th Division Training School.

In his address, Maj. Gen. Rillera emphasized, "I expect you to be sturdy, hardworking, and passionate as you continue your new endeavor. I urge each one of you to work with utmost commitment, and enthusiasm, and exhibit genuine professionalism. Take with you the courage and bravery that Team Kampilan has instilled in your being."

"To our neophyte soldiers, inculcate in your minds that the real life of a soldier shall start as you face the numerous perils and challenges of real combat life. It will all depend on how you will be able to respond effectively and perform your individual duties," Maj. Gen. Rillera added.

Maj. Gen. Rillera also expressed his gratitude to the parents and relatives of the new soldiers, saying, "Thank you for your understanding and support of their decision to serve the nation. I encourage you to continue guiding them towards goodness and pray daily for their safety."

They will be immediately deployed to units under the 6th Infantry Division to provide additional augmentation for the upcoming barangay elections.

The event was attended by Col. Jose Ambrosio F. Rustia, the Assistant Division Commander for Reservist and Retirees Affairs; Col. Roberto H. Huet, Division Inspector General; Col. Glenn Loreto Caballero, Acting Chief of Staff; Col. Romel S. Valencia, G7; Lt. Col. Josue Erie, G4, and many others.