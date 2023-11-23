Kidapawan diocese celebrates Mindanao Week of Peace with "Bike for Peace"

The Diocese of Kidapawan invites everyone to join its "Bike for Peace: Let Justice and Peace Flow" event on December 2, 2023, at 6:00 AM. The event will be held in conjunction with the Mindanao Week of Peace, which runs from November 30 to December 6.

The "Bike for Peace" will gather participants at the Kidapawan Cathedral Gym, where they will embark on a scenic and symbolic ride through the Municipalities of Magpet and President Roxas, covering a distance of 120 kilometers from Kidapawan City. The event aims to promote peace, unity, and harmony among people of all backgrounds and beliefs.

"We hope that through this event, we can send a strong message of peace and unity to the people of Mindanao," said Bishop Jose Colin Bagaforo of the Diocese of Kidapawan. "We believe that peace is not just the absence of conflict, but the presence of justice, respect, and understanding."

Registration for the "Bike for Peace" is free and open to everyone. Participants are encouraged to bring their own bicycles and helmets.

Mindanao Week of Peace is celebrated every last Thursday of November to the first Wednesday of December pursuant to Proclamation 127, s. 20001 to recognize the common aspirations of Mindanaoans to live in peace, unity, and harmony with each other regardless of status in life, religion, or culture.