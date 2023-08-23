  Wednesday Aug, 23 2023 08:59:00 AM

Kidapawan Diocese FB page hacked, Bishop Bagaforo alerts public

Local News • 18:00 PM Tue Aug 22, 2023
149
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez

COTABATO CITY - The Facebook page of the Diocese of Kidapawan has been hacked, Bishop Jose Colin Bagaforo, DD, announced today.

Efforts are underway to recover it, he said in a statement send to www.ndbcnews.com.ph

Earlier, the FB page of Bishop Bagaforo was also hacked and used by the hacker to solicit funds from the prelate's friends. 

He alertd the public abaout it and created new account to continue communicating with friends and co-Church workers.

"Now that I have a new FB accout, I am very sad to know that the hacker had contacted many of you primarily asking for money.. Messages made by the hacker had been shown to me... Am very sorry for the damages the hacker had made on you. I am thankful for those who immediately informed me of the hacking/scam.. Grateful too for those who helped me fixed the hacking," he said.

"I will be changing my celfon# soon. Will PM you.. (I was told that many had been victims like me. Evil is real like a roaring lion roaming in the night..) God bless you," he added.

Regarding what happned to the diocese FB page, Bishop Bagaforo had this notice to the public:  

