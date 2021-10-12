Kidapawan educator-book author, pal make country proud for winning int'l contest

KIDAPAWAN CITY - A city-based book publisher, author and educator has made the city and the country proud for winning First Prize in the 2021 International Indie Children's Book Cover Award.

Mary Ann Ordinario, head and adminstrator of city-based ABC Educational Development Center head and member of National Book Development Board, won the the international recognition with illustrator Beth Parrocha.

The winning book cover award was: "The Pencil Who Would Not Write!"

Ordinario and Parrocha have competed with 152 entries from different countries all over the world —including from USA, New Zealand, Australia and Canada.

Ordinario said this book will be publicized in over 40 Facebook and Instagram groups in the US including Mommy groups, Teacher groups, Librarian groups, Book Lover groups, and KidLit groups.

The book will also be featured in the Magic Beans Bookstore in Los Angeles with a year of free membership. It will also be on the popular YouTube Solster Nation.

ABC-EDC and the NBDB are now holding the first Mindanao and ASEAN Children’s Literary Festival, with the theme “Mindanaoans in Unity Beyond Words,” for the whole month of October until November 6.

The Mindanao and ASEAN Children’s Literary Festival started on Saturday, October 9 with special shadow play and dance performances from different Mindanao groups, highlighting the artistry and culture of the people in Mindanao.