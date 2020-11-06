Kidapawan job order workers hold vigil in protest over cut in SP 2021 budget

KIDAPAWAN CITY -- At least 70 job order and casual employees of the city vice mayor's office conducted a vigil at the city hall lobby tonight (Nov. 5) as stand off among members of the council and the presiding officer was on going.

This after the mayor's office cut down budget for next year of the city legislative body.

Kidapawan City Mayor Joseph Evangelista remained "zippered lips" on the issue about next year's budget (pre-election year).

"Everything here is political,the mayor's term is ending, he does not want the vice mayor Bombeo to take over but his ....." said a city government employee asking she remained unidentified.

His strategy is to keep his mouth shut over burning issues,"it will die down anyway."