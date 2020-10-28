Kidapawan LSI dies inside isolation facility

KIDAPAWAN CITY - A Locally Stranded Individual (LSI) has died while under observation at an isolation facility in one of the barangays here before dawn on Tuesday, a village official said.

Chairperson Bernabe Año of Barangay Meohao said the male LSI arrived at their village on Friday last week after being confined in one of the hospitals in Tagum City.

It was not clear how health frontliners discovered that the patient has died or what were the available and actual circumstances surrounding his death.

“Actually, he was transported by the ambulance owned by the Tagum City Local Government Unit and brought him in our village where his immediately family is residing,” Chairman Año said.

Año, however, clarified that the male LSI was able to present all necessary travel documents including his swab tests showing negative results and absence of symptoms of novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

“He has been suffering from tuberculosis and (that) could have triggered his death,” Año said in an interview.

Upon his arrival, the village government immediately informed the City Health Office of his condition and decided to placed him at the quarantine facility. His family’s request for home quarantine was politely denied.

There are at least three other patients from abroad (Returning Overseas Filipinos or ROF) are being observed in the village quarantine facility.

City Health Officials refuse to comment on the incident but issued a statement that investigation was on going.

The remains of the demised LSI are now at the funeral parlor in Kidapawan and might be cremated anytime today.

Chairman Año said he will no longer allow that the cremated body of said LSI will be brought to their home for wake but it will be directly buried in the cemetery.

Meantime the City Epidemiology Surveillance Unit (CESU) has documented at least 39 confirmed COVID 19 cases as of posting time.

Of the 39, 22 have recovered while at least 15 are active cases.

Two patients in Kidapawan City have died due to Covid-19 related diseases. (WILLIAMOR A. MAGBANUA)