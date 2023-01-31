Kidapawan micro orgs get P6.5-M livelihood aid

KIDAPAWAN CITY – At least 21 micro-organizations here have benefited from a PHP6.5 million financial aid extended by the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) under its Sustainable Livelihood Program (SLP).

“The aid intends to boost the groups’ production and signifies that the government acknowledges their purpose and abilities,” Mayor Jose Paolo Evangelista said in a statement Tuesday.

Evangelista turned over the checks Monday afternoon to the recipient organizations together with members of the city council and the city social welfare office.

Each organization received at least PHP300,000 for their livelihood projects.

The recipients included the Agcasan San Isidro PAMANA, United As One Perez PAMANA, Sunrise Travelling Rice Mill, Linangkob General Merchandise PAMANA, BNB Agrivet Supply, Marbelous PAMANA, Matatag na Tindahan PAMANA, Birada Mapiya PWD SLP, Mua-an Bagong Buhay and the Lanao Partners for Change Solo Parent.

Also included are the groups of Amas PWD, Ginatilan PWD Kapit Kamay, Poblacion May Pag-asa PWD, Sudapin PWD, Magsaysay Solo Parents, Poblacion Solo Parents, Singao United Solo Parents, Sudapin Empowered Solo Parents, Amas Gabay, Nuangan Balik Pangarap and the Poblacion OFW Entrepreneurs.

The DSWD-SLP, a community-based program, provides capacity-building packages to improve the program participants’ socio-economic status.

The recipients are engaged in various enterprises such as agrivet supply, general merchandise, traveling rice mill, hog raising, and fattening, events and party needs.

According to Evangelista, all group recipients are active organizations since 2019, and their capacities were all worthy amid the challenges brought by the coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic.

“A reward must be given to empower this sector to further provide the necessities of their families,” he said.

The mayor also urged other sectors in the locality to register their micro-enterprise to benefit from appropriate interventions of the government.