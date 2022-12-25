  Sunday Dec, 25 2022 07:30:30 AM

Kidapawan ranks 1st in energy efficiency nationwide

GOVERNANCE/POLITICS • 06:15 AM Sun Dec 25, 2022
By: 
John Andrew Tabugoc
Mayor Paolo Evangelista (5th from left) poses with Energy Sec. Raphael Lotilla (center) at the awarding ceremony in the National Capital Region for the 2022 Energy Efficiency Excellence Awards on Thursday.(CIO)

KIDAPAWAN CITY  – The city government has topped the 2022 Energy Efficiency Excellence Award for the City Government category organized by the Department of Energy (DOE).

The award aims to promote the implementation of energy management systems and best practices on energy efficiency in all designated establishments, including local and government facilities.

Mayor Jose Paolo Evangelista said Friday the recognition reflects the local governments "commitment to serve better with less expense from government funds.

Evangelista received the award Thursday during ceremonies held in Manila.

According to Evangelista, the city won the award after highlighting some of its best practices that curbed the consumption of electricity and oil in the local government operations.

The practices included the right usage of air conditioning units, computers, lights, and other electric devices in offices and facilities owned by the city government.

Installations of light emitting diode (LED) bulbs and solar lights along the city streets; and the mounting of a Global Positioning System in all local government unit-owned vehicles to monitor the consumption of oil usage were also implemented.

These efficiency measures, Evangelista said, saved the city at least 17,805 kWh on electricity and 56,822 liters on fuel consumption, respectively. (PNA)

