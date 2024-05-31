  Friday May, 31 2024 01:02:42 PM

Kidapawan residents feast on 3K hito, tilapia in ‘Sugba sa Dalan’

TOURISM • 09:30 AM Fri May 31, 2024
69
By: 
John Andrew Tabugoc/PNA
‘SUGBA SA DALAN’. Mayor Jose Paolo Evangelista (foreground) leads the street feast featuring free grilled tilapia and catfish to mark the culmination of Farmers’ and Fisherfolk’s Month on Thursday (May 30, 2024). (Photo from CIO)

KIDAPAWAN CITY –Thousands of residents flocked to the national highway here Thursday afternoon to partake of free grilled tilapia and “hito” or catfish to culminate the celebration of Farmers’ and Fisherfolk’s Month.

“The festivity intends to boost the local fish industry in the city,” Mayor Jose Paolo Evangelista said, adding that the local government prepared about 3,000 kg. of tilapia and “hito” for the occasion.

A thousand tickets were available onsite an hour before the event, which began at 1 p.m. near the city plaza.

Grilling pots underneath tents stretched 1 km. along the national highway, which was temporarily closed to accommodate the vast crowd feasting on grilled fish.

Evangelista said the local government has initiated programs to assist farmers and fisherfolk in improving their livelihood, including training for tilapia and catfish production.

“We acquired heavy equipment for digging, distributed free fingerlings to farmers, and arranged the preferred market for the viable price of their production,” he said.

In this city, the upland villages, such as Manongol, Perez, and Indangan, are the top producers of tilapia and “hito” due to the abundance of water sources located at the foothills of Mt. Apo. (PNA)

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Kidapawan residents feast on 3K hito, tilapia in ‘Sugba sa Dalan’

KIDAPAWAN CITY –Thousands of residents flocked to the national highway here Thursday afternoon to partake of free grilled tilapia and “hito” or...

NDBC BIDA BALITA (May 31, 2024)

HEADLINES 1   SIMBAHANG KATOLIKO sa Cotabato, humiling na mapakinggan ang kanilang panig bago tuluyang ipasa ang divorce bill 2...

Application for August 2024 Career Service Exam open till June 13

MANILA – Individuals wanting to take the Aug. 11, 2024 Career Service Examination - Pen and Paper Test (CSE-PPT) for both Professional and...

Suspect sa pagpatay sa hepe ng Ampatuan PNP, naaresto ng CIDG sa Midsayap

COTABATO CITY - HULI habang nagpapagamot sa isang ospital sa Poblacion 1, Midsayap, North Cotabato, ang isang lalaking nahaharap sa patung-patong na...

Comelec releases 2025 mid-term polls calendar

MANILA – The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Wednesday released the scheduled activities for the 2025 mid-term national and local elections...