Killer of South Cotabato student hunted

KORONADAL CITY --- The police is now trying to locate a murder suspect, Junel Vega, allegedly hired by a teacher, Rustom Baloyo, to kill a male student in Tampakan, South Cotabato.

A statement released Wednesday by the office of Brig. Gen. Jamili Macaraeg, director of the Police Regional Office-12, stated that personnel of the Tampakan Municipal Police Station and intelligence agents from the South Cotabato Provincial Police Office are trying to convince relatives to help locate Vega.

Macaraeg also confirmed that a criminal case had been filed against the 33-year-old Baloyo for his having allegedly plotted the murder of male student Jade Vince Eribal last October 8 in Purok San Isidro 1 Upper in Barangay Poblacion in Tampakan, South Cotabato.

Friends and relatives of Eribal had told investigators Baloyo had an illicit relationship with him that turned awry when he learned that the 22-year-old student had a girlfriend.

“Everything is being done now to fully solve this crime,” Macaraeg said.

Captain Jucint Aput, Tampakan police chief, earlier said their investigators have established that Baloyo contracted Vega to kill Eribal.

Aput said they also have the mobile phone of Baloyo containing messages pertaining to the murder plan that he and Vega had hatched and carried out.