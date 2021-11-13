  Saturday Nov, 13 2021 09:52:42 AM

Killers of Davao del Sur radioman identified

Mindanao Armed Conflict • 05:00 AM Sat Nov 13, 2021
141
By: 
John M. Unson
Orlando DonDon Dinoy. (Image from his FB page)

KIDAPAWAN CITY --- The police have identified the two suspects in the murder of broadcast journalist Orlando Dinoy in nearby Bansalan, Davao del Sur two weeks ago.

Col. Guesseppe Geralde, provincial police director of Davao del Sur, was quoted in a report Friday by Catholic Station dxND here as saying that they have identified his killers, soon to be prosecuted for their offense.

Dinoy was killed with a pistol by a masked man inside his rented apartment in Bansalan town in Davao del Sur.

The gunman escaped using a motorcycle driven by an accomplice who waited outside.

Geralde declined to identify the suspects pending the filing of criminal cases against them.

Geralde said probers have zeroed in on two angles on the murder of Dinoy.

He said Dinoy collected money from people behind illegal cockfights in Bansalan in exchange for his silence on their activities.

Geralde said it is also possible that he caught the ire of certain politicians for his hostile commentaries against them. (JOHN UNSON)

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

