Know which BARMM parliamentary district you belong

BANGSAMORO NEWS UPDATES • 17:45 PM Tue Mar 5, 2024
BTA Media Office

Check out the new 32 parliamentary districts in the BARMM and see to which district you belong.

According to the Bangsamoro Autonomy Act No. 58, there are 32 parliamentary districts: eight in Lanao del Sur, seven in Sulu, four in Maguindanao del Norte, four in Maguindanao del Sur, three in Basilan, three in Tawi-Tawi, two in Cotabato City, and one in Special Geographic Area.

Residents are encouraged to familiarize themselves with the delineation of their respective districts, as this will play an important part in the upcoming 2025 parliamentary elections.

The new districts aim to ensure that each area receives fair and equal representation in the 80-seat BARMM parliament.

May be a graphic of map and text that says 'BULDON PROVINCE OF MAGUINDANAO DEL NORTE 1ST DISTRICT 2ND DISTRICT 3RD DISTRICT 4TH DISTRICT MATANOG PARANG SULTAN KUDARAT DATU ODIN SINSUAT MASTURA KABUNTALAN KABUN TALITAY DATU BLAH T. Û””SUAT PROVINCE OF MAGUINDANAO DEL SUR 1sT DISTRICT 2ND DISTRICT 3RD DISTRICT SOUTUP DATU SAUDI-AMPATUAN DATU ABDULLAH SANGKI TALAYAN DATU SALIBO RAJAH BUAYAN DATUANGGAL MIDTIMBANG DATU PIANG SULTAN BARONGIS GUINDULUNGAN SHARIFF SAYDONA MUSTAPHA PAGAGAWAN DATU MAMASAPANO AGUAK AMPATUAN DATU UNSAY DISTRICT PAGLAT PANDAG BULUAN PAGLAS MANGUDADATU GEN. PENDATUN SPECIAL GEOGRAPHIC AREA LONE DISTRICT KADAYANGAN KAPALAWAN LIGAWASAN OLD KAABAKAN PAHAMUDDIN TUGUNAN PMB f @BangsamoroSpeakersOffice @PangalianMBalindong @PMBalindong'

May be an image of text that says 'BANGSAMORO PARLIAMENTARY DISTRICTS ACT OF 2024 BARMM POPULATION: 4,944,800 POPOL PSA, 2020 CENSUS POPULATION AND HOUSING BASILAN SULU TAWI-TAWI LANAO MAGUINDANAO DEL COTABATO CITY SPECIAL GEOGRAPHIC AREA PROVINCE OF BASILAN 1sT DISTRICT 2ND DISTRICT CITY TAN TUBURAN AKBAR ΤΙΡΟ-ΤΙΡΟ BARKA 3RD DISTRICT TABUAN-LASA LANTAWAN MALUS MUHTAMAD UNGKAYA AJUL PROVINCE OF TAWI-TAWI 1ST DISTRICT 2ND DISTRICT 3RD DISTRICT BONGAO LANGUYAN SITANGKAI MAPUN PANGLIMA SUGALA SIBUTU TURTLE ISLANDS TANDUBAS PMB SAPA f @BangsamoroSpeakersOffice @PangalianMBalindong @PMBalindong'

May be an image of text

 

