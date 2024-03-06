Know which BARMM parliamentary district you belong

Check out the new 32 parliamentary districts in the BARMM and see to which district you belong.

According to the Bangsamoro Autonomy Act No. 58, there are 32 parliamentary districts: eight in Lanao del Sur, seven in Sulu, four in Maguindanao del Norte, four in Maguindanao del Sur, three in Basilan, three in Tawi-Tawi, two in Cotabato City, and one in Special Geographic Area.

Residents are encouraged to familiarize themselves with the delineation of their respective districts, as this will play an important part in the upcoming 2025 parliamentary elections.

The new districts aim to ensure that each area receives fair and equal representation in the 80-seat BARMM parliament.