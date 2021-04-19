  Monday Apr, 19 2021 05:52:30 PM

Korean found dead in a car in General Santos City

Local News • 13:00 PM Mon Apr 19, 2021
John M. Unson
Police probers are still trying to establish who could have murdered the foreigner. (Courtesy of journalist Rich Gubalani)

COTABATO CITY --- A Korean national was found dead in a car parked in a secluded area in Barangay Baluan in General Santos City Monday.

Hyun Seong Hun, a businessman, was killed with a gun, according to officials of the General Santos City police.

Investigators told reporters Hyun’s killer tried but failed to set the victim’s car on fire.

Police investigators are still clueless on who killed the foreigner who is based in General Santos City.

 

