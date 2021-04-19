Korean found dead in a car in General Santos City

COTABATO CITY --- A Korean national was found dead in a car parked in a secluded area in Barangay Baluan in General Santos City Monday.

Hyun Seong Hun, a businessman, was killed with a gun, according to officials of the General Santos City police.

Investigators told reporters Hyun’s killer tried but failed to set the victim’s car on fire.

Police investigators are still clueless on who killed the foreigner who is based in General Santos City.