Koronadal folks told to follow protocols amid Covid-19 rise

KORONADAL CITY - The city government on Wednesday urged the public anew to adhere to the minimum health standards to avoid a possible lockdown and more stringent coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) restrictions.

Mayor Eliordo Ogena said on the official Facebook page of the city government that people must take precautionary measures and follow the guidelines of the city government to stop the spread of the disease.

“For now let us avoid gatherings especially drinking sessions and gambling to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 virus,” Ogena, a lawyer, said.

He reminded the public to be vigilant and not wait for another surge especially now that cases of Omicron variant have already been detected in Mindanao.

Ogena also reminded those who have been inoculated with Covid-19 vaccines not to be complacent because getting vaccinated does not guarantee a 100-percent protection.

“Vaccinated people should still be wary because they can still be infected with Covid-19,” Ogena said.

Data from the Department of Health in Soccsksargen showed that as of Tuesday, this city has logged 45 new confirmed cases and three recoveries.

Koronadal is the capital city of South Cotabato, one of the provinces recommended by the Inter-agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) to remain under Alert Level 3 until January 31.