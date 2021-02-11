Koronadal heart day power interruption

POWER ADVISORY:

Scheduled power interruption on February 14, 2021 (Sunday), from 6:00AM-10:00AM (4 Hours)

Areas affected:

Feeder 11

Portion of Koronadal covering the following: Purok Pag-asa, Purok San Miguel, Sitio Salkan of Brgy. Paraiso, Brgys. Sta. Cruz, Sitio Acub, San Isidro, Mambucal, Assumption, Arellano St., Agreville Ph. 3, San Antonio Ph. 1,2,3, Carmelas Homes, Agan Homes, Agan East, Amurao Subd., St. Gabriel Subd. Yellow Bell Subd., RAMA/SOCOMEDICS Hospital. Artieda Subd. DXKR, Bombo Radio. Passionist Nuns, Hall of Justice, NFA, NIA, YBL Garage and Terminal, Megaland Subd, Villegas Subd, Garcia Subd, Guadalupe, Portion of NDMU-IBED, Super Village, Dona Lourdes, KCC-LAPCO, Mezza Hotel and City Hall

Feeder 13

Portion of Koronadal covering the following: Portion of Brgy. Paraiso, Purok Nursery, Victory Homes, Purok Tuburan, Prk Hillside, Alunan Ave. to roundball, Bonifacio-Marañon Circuit, Abad Santos St., ProTech Center, DPWH, Prov’l. Capitol & Hospital, NDMU Complex, South Cotabato Gym, Bonifacio-Mabini Circuit and St. Anthony Cathedral. Brgy. Tinongcop, Tantangan

Reason/s: load transfer of F11 & F13 from Matulas Substation

to Supreme Power Corporation (SPC) Substation

*Outage time may change without prior notice but we will exert all efforts to restore power asap.