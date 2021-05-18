Koronadal LGU intensifies enforcement of anti-COVID-19 measures

KORONADAL CITY --- Personnel of the city police impounded 45 motorcycles and held for orientation 63 violators of curfew and other local anti-COVID-19 regulations in a series of operations in the past three days.

The City Government of Koronadal City reported via Facebook Monday that three of the apprehended violators are minors.

Some of the motorists were apprehended, in joint operations by the Koronadal City police and anti-coronavirus frontliners from the May 15 to 17, for not wearing facemasks and for violation of the citywide nighttime curfew meant to limit movement of residents to protect them from COVID-19.

The Koronadal City local government unit has markedly been active in enforcing health protocols in all of its constituent-barangays in support of the state's war versus COVID-19.

There has been a spike in local COVID-19 cases in Koronadal City in recent weeks.

The Koronadal City Police and the LGU are together in imposing measures aimed at preventing more residents from getting infected with COVID-19.