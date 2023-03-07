Koronadal LGU, Socoteco discuss proposed partnership program for household electrification

Productive meeting today between SOCOTECO-1, led by Engr. Raffee Edsel B. Epistola together with Dir. Leonard A. Bonzo of Koronadal I B District, and LGU-City of Koronadal, led by Hon. Eleordo U. Ogena, City Mayor!

We discussed important matters for the Proposed Partnership Program for Household Electrification which includes the counterpart scheme, cost of labor and materials, and permitting fees. We also made progressive discussion on the Memorandum of Agreement.

Working together, we can build a brighter Koronadal!