  Tuesday Mar, 07 2023 12:11:34 AM

Koronadal LGU, Socoteco discuss proposed partnership program for household electrification

Local News • 18:15 PM Mon Mar 6, 2023
38
By: 
Socoteco news release

Productive meeting today between SOCOTECO-1, led by Engr. Raffee Edsel B. Epistola together with Dir. Leonard A. Bonzo of Koronadal I B District, and LGU-City of Koronadal, led by Hon. Eleordo U. Ogena, City Mayor!

We discussed important matters for the Proposed Partnership Program for Household Electrification which includes the counterpart scheme, cost of labor and materials, and permitting fees. We also made progressive discussion on the Memorandum of Agreement.

Working together, we can build a brighter Koronadal!

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

3 sugatan sa ambush sa Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao Norte

COTABATO CITY - Nakaligtas sa ambush ang dalawa, kabilang ang isang 2-year-old na bata sa pananambang na ikinasugat ng tatlo. Kinilala ni Datu...

Koronadal LGU, Socoteco discuss proposed partnership program for household electrification

Productive meeting today between SOCOTECO-1, led by Engr. Raffee Edsel B. Epistola together with Dir. Leonard A. Bonzo of Koronadal I B District, and...

Cotelco announces power interruption sked in Kabacan

KABACAN SUBSTATION AREA WHEN: MARCH 8, 2023 (WEDNESDAY) TIME: 11:30 AM. - 1:00 PM (1 HR. & 30 MINS.) REASON: Preventive Maintenance...

Cotabato Light announces power interruption sked

To all our valued customers, please be informed of the scheduled power interruption affecting customers in Jose Lim Sr. Street, Cotabato City on...

Six dead, 13 hurt in Maguindanao Norte highway accident

COTABATO CITY - Six persons died while 13 others were hurt in a multiple vehicular accident at dawn Sunday in nearby Datu Odin Sinsuat,...