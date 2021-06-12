Koronadal preps for teachers licensure exam in September

KORONADAL CITY – The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) in Region 12 (Soccsksargen) and the city government have started preparations for the conduct of the Licensure Examination for Professional Teachers (LEPT) here starting September.

Raquel Abrantes, PRC Region 12 director, said in a statement on Friday that the LEPT will finally push through in four batches after previous postponements due to the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

Taking the licensure test are 7,900 examinees, with the first batch scheduled on September 26 and the succeeding ones in January 30, March 27, and June 26 next year.

To prevent the spread of Covid-19, the examinees and examination personnel will be required to undergo reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction tests.

The PRC central office transferred the exam venue to this city last month, from the previous site in General Santos City.

Abrantes met with Mayor Eliordo Ogena early this week to discuss the preparations and arrangements.

The agency requested for an endorsement from the city government for the use of available facilities that would host volunteer examination personnel.

Ogena assured that the local government will provide the necessary assistance to ensure the safety of examination participants.

PRC said applicants who already processed and paid for the exam, and have received their notice of admission, will be automatically included in the list of examinees.

“The list of room assignments shall be released and posted at the website one month before the scheduled examinations,” it said.

A report from the Department of Education city division said PRC-12 has negotiated for the use of some public schools here as examination sites.

It requested the allocation of some 287 classrooms and 574 teachers who will serve as examination personnel.

Among the schools being eyed is the Koronadal National Comprehensive High School, the city’s biggest public secondary school which hosted previous civil service examinations. (PNA)