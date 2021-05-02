Labor Day: BARMM gives recognition to Bangsamoro workers

COTABATO CITY—To honor the great contribution of workers in the Bangsamoro region in improving its economic status, the Ministry of Labor and Employment (MOLE) celebrated the Bangsamoro Labor Day on Saturday, May 1, in Cotabato City.

This year’s celebration bears the theme “Manggagawa: Kabalikat ng Pagbabago at Kaunlaran sa Bangsamoro.”

During the program, MOLE Minister Romeo Sema presented the impact of Covid-19 pandemic to business groups, labor groups, and government offices.



Sema emphasized that the workforce is a major asset of the region’s economy, especially during this pandemic, from health workers to teachers, entrepreneurs to factory workers, and all hardworking Bangsamoro, work in a wide variety of professions that are protecting the health, well-being, and quality of life.



“This Labor Day is a day that we honor and celebrate the spirit, courage, and sacrifices of the Bangsamoro’s working men and women, and I salute every hardworking Bangsamoro for their contributions to the country's growth and development,” said Sema.



Yesterday, April 30, MOLE conducted a one-day Labor Summit for the private worker's sector to better understand the needs and concerns of the business groups, labor groups, and government offices on the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

As part of this celebration, MOLE gave certificate and plaque of recognition award to the following:



* Most Punctual BARMM employee

* Three Bangsamoro Transition Authority Member of Parliament Perfect Attendance

* Most Outstanding Special Program for the Employment of Students (SPES)

* Most Outstanding Government Internship Program (GIP)

* Most Outstanding Sagip Batang Manggagawa Program (SBMP)

* Most Compliant private establishment

The awardies, along with some members of Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) and Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF), informal and formal workers, Overseas Filipino Workers (OFW) sector, contract of service employees, received cash and sacks of rice.



The ministry also setup a Job Fair booth inside the Shariff Kabunsuan Cultural Complex (SKCC) to cater to job hunters.



BARMM Chief Minister Ahod B. Ebrahim stressed that the Government of the Day continues to honor the Bangsamoro workforce and their unparalleled contribution to the growth of our regional economy and our rising industries.



“The past year has been difficult for everyone [...] the pandemic interrupted businesses and the jobs involved, and have caused massive inconvenience. However, as always, the Bangsamoro has shown its resilience and have embraced the challenges presented before them,” Ebrahim said.



Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health (MOH) and Integrated Provincial Hospital Office (IPHO-Maguindanao) joined the celebration through conducting Covid-19 vaccination of Sinovac vaccines to the workers in the private sector and government workers.



A total of 36 workers were vaccinated today headed by MOH Director General Dr. Amirel Usman and IPHO-Maguindanao Head Dra. Elizabeth Samama.



The International and local partners also joined the Saturday’s celebration and reassured their continuous support to the Bangsamoro Government. (Bangsamoro Information Office)