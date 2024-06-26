Lady drug dealer with P680K shabu nabbed in Wao

WAO, LANAO DEL SUR - A coordinated drug bust led to the apprehension of one high-value female drug dealer and the seizure of 100 grams of Shabu amounting to P680,000.00 on Tuesday, June 25, 2024 in Brgy. Buntongan, Wao, Lanao del Sur.

BARMM police Regional Director Brig. Gen. Prexy Tangggawohn said the drug bust was a collaborative effort between the PNP Drug Enforcement Group Special Operations Unit-15, the Provincial Police Office of Lanao del Sur's 3rd Platoon 1st Provincial Mobile Force Company, the Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit/Provincial Special Operations Group, the Regional Drug Enforcement Unit PRO BAR, and the Wao Municipal Police Station.

Accordingly, the said operatives initiated the drug bust by employing an undercover buyer to negotiate with the target HVI. Following the completion of the trade, the arrest was promptly made.

Three medium-sized and one (1) small-sized heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing Shabu weighing a total of 100 grams worth P680,000 were seized from the HVI's control and possession.

Additionally, the inventory and markings of the seized evidence were witnessed by media, barangay, and DOJ representatives. Furthermore, alternative recording devices were used to document the said operation.

The arrested HVI was turned over to Wao MPS for documentation and temporary custody while awaiting charges for violating Section 5 Art. II of RA 9165. Meanwhile, the drug evidence was taken to PNP DEG SOU-15 for custody.

"In today's world, the sale of illegal drugs is not limited to men alone; women and young people can also become drug traffickers. Thus, I ask for the public's cooperation and support in promptly reporting any instances of illegal trade within your communities," Brig. Gen. Tanggawohn said.