Lagdameo, Galvez certain of surrender of more local ISIS-inspired terrorists

COTABATO CITY -- Two officials directly under President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. are optimistic of the surrender soon of more local terrorists after hundreds who yielded ahead had been reintroduced to mainstream society.

Special Assistant to the President Antonio Ernesto Lagdameo, Jr. told reporters, while at the headquarters of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division in Camp Siongco in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte Thursday, he is glad with how the military and police had secured the surrender of hundreds of terrorists from groups fashioned from the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria in recent months.

At least 417 members of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters and the Dawlah Islamiya had returned to the fold of law in batches since 2019 through the intercession of the units of 6th ID and the regional police offices in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region and in Region 12.

Both groups have a reputation for fomenting hatred for non-Muslims and are tagged in all bombings, in recent years, of public conveyances and commercial establishments in Central Mindanao whose owners had refused to shell out “protection money” on a monthly basis.

“We are appealing to the remaining members of these terrorist groups to allow authorities and agencies of the Bangsamoro government to work out their reintegration into mainstream society,” Lagdameo said.

Lagdameo and Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity Carlito Galvez Jr. were at Camp Siongco Thursday for a brief meeting with 6th ID’s commander, Major Gen. Alex Rillera.

Rillera is also overseeing the Army’s anti-terror Task Force Central covering the Bangsamoro provinces of Maguindanao del Sur and Maguindanao del Norte, Sultan Kudarat, South Cotabato, North Cotabato and Sarangani, all in Region 12.

Lagdameo and Galvez also visited the office of Maguindanao del Norte Gov. Abdulrauf Macacua for a peace and security dialogue after their official engagement with Rillera.

Galvez had served as commander of the 6th ID for about two years while still a major general in the Philippine Army.

He told reporters he is glad seeing how units of the 6th ID and agencies of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao and local government units in BARMM are together enticing members of the BIFF and the Dawlah Islamiya to avail of the division’s reconciliation program for violent religious extremists.

“Credit also has to go to the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region and the Police Regional Office-12,” Galvez said.

Police units in Region 12, under Brig. Gen. Jimili L. Macaraeg, and in the Bangsamoro region, led by Brig. Gen. Allan C. Nobleza, had facilitated the surrender of 189 BIFF and Dawlah Islamiya members in the past 16 months.