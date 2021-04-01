  Thursday Apr, 01 2021 09:59:47 PM

Lamitan’s ex-police chief commits suicide; probe on other angles on

Local News • 15:30 PM Thu Apr 1, 2021
By: 
John M. Unson
The late Police Major Dennis Sirilan. (Photo from PRO-BAR) 

COTABATO CITY --- The former police chief of Lamitan City in Basilan reportedly killed himself with his own pistol late Wednesday.

Responding police probers found the lifeless body of their erstwhile superior, Major Dennis Sirilan, on a mattress in a cottage in Barangay Calugusan in Lamitan City.

In an initial report to the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, the Basilan provincial police said Sirilan shot himself with a 9 millimeter pistol through the mouth.

Personnel of the Lamitan City police are still investigating on a possible foul play, according to radio reports Thursday.

Brig. Gen. Samuel Rodriguez, director of PRO-BAR, said Thursday he has ordered an extensive prove on the incident.

Sirilan had served as police chief of Lamitan City for over a year until he got relieved recently and deployed to another region, according to Rodriguez.

Rodriguez said they are looking into other possible angles on Sirilan’s alleged suicide.

Rodriguez did not elaborate, however.

 

