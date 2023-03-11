Lamitan City’s 2023-2025 security plan set

COTABATO CITY - The Lamitan City peace and order council adopted Thursday a 2023-2025 peace and order and public safety plan for all of the more than 40 barangays under its jurisdiction.

The three-year plan is meant to boost local security and the business climate in Lamitan City in Basilan.

Lamitan City Mayor Roderick Furigay said Saturday members of the City Peace and Order Council (CPOC) approved the measure during a session Thursday, the first for this year.

The Furigay administration earmarked P192 million for programs and activities related to Lamitan City’s 2023-2025 peace and security plan.

The CPOC meeting was partly capped off with the grant of citations to the barangay governments of Limook, Malinis, Bulingan, Colonia and Maligaya for obtaining high ratings in a 2021 Barangay Peace and Order Council Functionality Audit.

The CPOC meeting was attended by members of the Sangguniang Panglungsod and representatives of the local police, the Basilan Provincial Police Office, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Basilan, the city’s Association of Barangay Captains and from units of the Army's 101st Infantry Brigade.

Officials of the Bureau of Fire Protection, the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology and the police’s elite Special Action Force Company assigned in Lamitan City and the Philippine Coast Guard also participated in the CPOC meeting, held at a gymnasium in the city hall compound.

Furigay said he is grateful to the security sector for supporting extensively the peace and security initiatives of his office.

Furigay, as mayor, is chairperson of the Lamitan City CPOC.