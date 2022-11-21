Lamitan City get’s 5th DILG good governance citation

COTABATO CITY - Lamitan City again received a Seal of Good Local Governance (SGLG) from the national government, its fifth since 2016.

The yearly grant by the central office of the Department of the Interior and Local Government of SGLG to local government units is premised on efficient public service and community security programs of nominated municipal, city and provincial governments.

LGUs whose officials have issues with the Ombudsman and the commission on audit, or are engaged in any criminal activity are disqualified outright from receiving an SGLG.

Officials of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao told reporters here Saturday the office of Lamitan City Mayor Roderick Furigay received their fifth SGLG award last week from DILG’s central office.

It was Lamitan City’s fifth in just a span of six years.

Gerry Salapuddin, administrator of the Southern Philippines Development Authority, said the DILG’s fifth grant of SGLG to Lamitan City is a tacit proof that its city government is just as competitive as those outside of Basilan.

“Our LGUs in Basilan are, thus, just as functional as those in other regions. An award like SGLG can help improve the investment climate in municipalities, cities and provinces that gets one from the DILG,” Salapuddin, who hails from Tuburan town in Basilan, said.

Lamitan City is one of two cities in Basilan that also covers Isabela City and 11 municipalities.

“We were elated with the feat achieved by Lamitan City,” Basilan Gov. Jim Salliman said Saturday.

Furigay, elected as Lamitan City Mayor on May 9, 2022, said credit for their LGU's having received its fifth SGLG should go to their more than 40 barangay governments supporting their LGU’s good governance initiatives.

Officials of the BARMM local government ministry said Saturday the grant of SGLG to deserving LGUs is partly based on sound financial administration, disaster and calamity response preparedness and sustainable social welfare, education and environmental protection thrusts of municipal, city and provincial governments.

The grant of SGLG to efficient LGUs is a yearly activity of the DILG central office.