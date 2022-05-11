  Wednesday May, 11 2022 04:16:01 PM

Lamitan City vice mayor proclaimed mayor-elect

NDBC BANTAY HALALAN 2022 • 11:15 AM Wed May 11, 2022
By: 
John M. Unson
Lamitan City’s vice mayor, Roderick Furigay, (2nd from right) is now a mayor. (From Lamitan City LGU)

COTABATO CITY --- Poll officials proclaimed late Tuesday Vice Mayor Roderick Furigay as mayor-elect of Lamitan City.

The three-termer vice mayor defeated in last Monday’s election a less popular rival, Al-Rasheed Sakallahul.

Furigay’s running mate, incumbent Lamitan City councilor Hegem Furigay, was also proclaimed elected vice mayor by city poll officials.

The duo promised to serve extensively the residents of Lamitan City, which has more than 40 barangays.

Mayor-elect Furigay, whose tenure as vice mayor ends on June 30, said he shall also continue to support the peace and development initiatives in Basilan of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

Lamitan City is one of two cities in Basilan that also covers 11 municipalities.

The island province is part of the core territory of the Bangsamoro region. (John Unson)

 

