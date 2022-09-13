Lamitan City's `houses on stilts' now occupied by beneficiaries

COTABATO CITY - Fifty impoverished families in Barangay Kulaybato, Lamitan City now have decent houses, built for them by the office of the slain former Lamitan City Mayor Rose Furigay and the National Housing Authority.

Officials inaugurated on September 8 the 50 “houses on stilts” in a seaside area in Barangay Kulaybato.

The newly-elected mayor here, Roderick Furigay, and a representative from the NHA, Engineer Al-Khwarizmi, together led the symbolic inauguration of the housing project.

Beneficiaries, during the event, took turns thanking the Lamitan City local goverment unit and the NHA for embarking on the project.

Named “R.O.S.E Ville,” the housing project was started by the past city administration as part of the humanitarian efforts of the mayor then.

R.O.S.E means “reaching out, serving everyone,” a public service slogan of the late mayor, Rose, who had served as Lamitan City’s chief executive for three consecutive terms.

Lamitan City, under her watch, received four Seal of Good Local Governance (SGLG) from the central office of the Department of the Interior and Local Government.

The grant of SGLG to LGUs is based on good governance, wise utilization of public funds, fruitful peace and security programs and support to law-enforcement activities of local officials.

The DILG central office does not grant SGLG to an LGU if local officials have issues with either the Commission on Audit and the Ombudsman, or are engaged in criminal activities.