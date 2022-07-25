  Monday Jul, 25 2022 01:39:54 AM

Lamitan former mayor, two others slain in shooting inside Ateneo Campus in QC

Breaking News • 18:00 PM Sun Jul 24, 2022
82
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez
Former Mayor Rose Furigay of Lamitan City and the gunman, Chao Tiao Yumol, 38, and a resident of Basilan (Contributed photo to NDBC and QC PNP)

COTABATO CITY – Former Lamitan City Mayor Rose Furigay and two others were slain in a incident inside Ateneo de Manila University on Sunday, July 24, the national media and radio reports said.

In a statement released to journalists, the Quezon City Police said slain in the 2:55 p.m. shooting were:

Former Lamitan Mayor Rose Furigay

Jeneven Bandiola

Victor George Capistrano

The Phiippine Daily Inquirer reported that another relative was being treated at a hospital for unspecified injuries.

Quezon City Police Department Director Brigadier General Remus Medina said a suspect was captured by police along Aurora Boulevard after he commandered a jeep to escape.

Following the incident, graduation rites of the Ateneo Law School scheduled for 4 pm were canceled.

The Ateneo campus was placed on lockdown.

Investigation was on going.

The Philippine News Agency quoted the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) as saying that the alleged shooter was Dr. Chao Tiao Yumol, 38, and a resident of Basilan.

He allegedly resented Furigay for allowing the proliferation of illegal drugs, according to an update from the NCRPO.

In a statement, Supreme Court spokesperson Brian Hosaka said Chief Justice Gesmundo was supposed to be the guest speaker in the graduation ceremony.

"He was still in transit when the shooting happened and was advised to turn back. The Chief Justice is safe," Hosaka said in a statement to the press.

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Metro Cotabato Water District announces low water pressure tonight

Water Service Advisory Notice of Low Water Pressure Ipinapaalam po sa mga concessionaires ng Metro Cotabato Water District (MCWD), na ganap...

Rep. Hataman condemns killing of former Mayor Rose Furigay

Statement on the Killing of Former Lamitan City Mayor Rose Furigay We condemn in the strongest terms possible the fatal shooting of former Lamitan...

Pikit, Montawal flooded, placed under state of calamity

COTABATO CITY -- Municipal councilors separately placed under state of calamity two flooded neighboring towns in special sessions over the weekend...

Lamitan former mayor, two others slain in shooting inside Ateneo Campus in QC

COTABATO CITY – Former Lamitan City Mayor Rose Furigay and two others were slain in a incident inside Ateneo de Manila University on Sunday, July 24...

LOOK: Last day ng voters' registration sa Koronadal City

KOROANDAL CITY - Dagsaan ang mga gustong humabol sa last day ng registration of voters sa lungosd.  