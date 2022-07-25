Lamitan former mayor, two others slain in shooting inside Ateneo Campus in QC

COTABATO CITY – Former Lamitan City Mayor Rose Furigay and two others were slain in a incident inside Ateneo de Manila University on Sunday, July 24, the national media and radio reports said.

In a statement released to journalists, the Quezon City Police said slain in the 2:55 p.m. shooting were:

Former Lamitan Mayor Rose Furigay

Jeneven Bandiola

Victor George Capistrano

The Phiippine Daily Inquirer reported that another relative was being treated at a hospital for unspecified injuries.

Quezon City Police Department Director Brigadier General Remus Medina said a suspect was captured by police along Aurora Boulevard after he commandered a jeep to escape.

Following the incident, graduation rites of the Ateneo Law School scheduled for 4 pm were canceled.

The Ateneo campus was placed on lockdown.

Investigation was on going.

The Philippine News Agency quoted the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) as saying that the alleged shooter was Dr. Chao Tiao Yumol, 38, and a resident of Basilan.

He allegedly resented Furigay for allowing the proliferation of illegal drugs, according to an update from the NCRPO.

In a statement, Supreme Court spokesperson Brian Hosaka said Chief Justice Gesmundo was supposed to be the guest speaker in the graduation ceremony.

"He was still in transit when the shooting happened and was advised to turn back. The Chief Justice is safe," Hosaka said in a statement to the press.