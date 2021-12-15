Lanao del Sur’s demo veggie farm in full swing

COTABATO CITY --- The provincial government of Lanao del Sur is now producing organic vegetables in large volumes in a farm that officials want to replicate in other areas in the province.

The Lanao del Sur Techno-Demo farm is located in Marantao, which is near Marawi City, the capital of the province.

Gov. Mamintal Adiong, Jr. said Wednesday the farm is being operated by the Office of the Provincial Agriculturist (PAO).

In a statement Monday, the PAO said workers have lately been harvesting big volumes of vegetables from the farm, a demonstration facility for Lanao del Sur residents.

Adiong said the provincial government is ready to help educate farmers on how to earn extra income from diversified vegetable farming.

“They can learn from the demonstration farm about crop diversification and how to produce much more via modern vegetable farming techniques,” Adiong said.

Lanao del Sur, whose capital is Marawi City, has 39 towns whose residents rely on farming as primary means of livelihood.