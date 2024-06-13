  Thursday Jun, 13 2024 07:07:02 PM

Lanao Sur cops arrest 2 drug peddlers, seize over P300K shabu in separate ops

Peace and Order • 16:30 PM Thu Jun 13, 2024
Lanao Sur Provincial Police Office news release

MARAWI CITY - Two drug peddlers were arrested during separate anti-drug operations conducted by the provincial drug enforcement unit of the Lanao del Sur police provincial office on Wednesday and Thursday.

In Marantao town, police arrested during a buy-bust operation a certain "Boy Giat," Barangay Camalig Bandara-Ingud, Marantao Lanao Del Sur at about 8 p.m. June 12, 2024, according to Lanao del Sur police provincial director Colonel Robert Daculan.

Recovered from him were One medium pack of transparent plastic sachets containing a white crystalline substance believed to be shabu with an estimated weight of 5.00 grams and estimated drug price of Php34,000.00; five small transparent plastic sachets containing white crystalline substance believed to be shabu with an estimated drug price of P6,800 and other shabu paraphernalia.

Daculan said the arrested suspect and confiscated pieces of evidence were brought to Marantao MPS for proper disposition.

Hours earlier, police anti-drug unit also arrested a certain "Basher" of Barangay Kalungunan, Pantar, Lanao del Sur during a drug buy-bust operation in Barangay Mipaga, Marawi City at 10 p.m. 

Recovered were shabu estimated P272,000, marked money and shabu paraphernalia.

Basher is now detained at Marawi CPS for proper disposition.

