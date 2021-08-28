Lanao Sur education officials get aid from BARMM parliamentarian

COTABATO CITY – Lanao del Sur’s district supervisors can now produce educational materials faster and quicker after a Member of Parliament of the Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA) of the Bangsamoro Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

On Saturday, Member of Parliament (MP) Atty. Maisara Cudia Dandamun-Latiph said she thought of providing district schools with what are needed and most important equipment for education during the pandemic.

“I came up with an idea to procure Risograph Marines funded by my Transitional Development Fund,” she said. “I hope it will make your work a lot easier, and faster, for the education of every Bangsamoro,” MP Latiph said.

She said the pandemic has affected not only the livelihood sources of the people but also the access to education among the learners in the Bangsamoro and nation-wide.

It has changed the students’ learning method from face to face into online and modular type. This has caused education harder to access especially poor students.

MP Latiph recognized that teachers have difficulty adjusting to the new learning and teaching method.

“It’s not easy to produce modules for thousands of students,” MP Latiph admitted, saying she empathized with the teachers’ difficulties.

On Friday, MP Latiph along with representatives of BARMM Education Minister Mohaqher Iqbal turned over 28 Multi-Purpose Printing Machines turned-over to 28 District Supervisors in Lanao del Sur.

“Thank you so much for all these things that you have given us like the Risograph machines which are very timely…Because in the new setting, we do not have face-to-face classes,” said by Dr. Zenaida Unte, the Schools Division Superintendent of Marawi City.

"We have enough bond papers but we do not have machines. What you did is a legacy and a pure manifestation of your fervent desire in elevating the quality of education, especially in this time of pandemic,” said Dr. Sahanee Sumagayan, the schools division superintendent of Lanao del Sur I.

Dr. Rubina Macabunar, the schools division superintendent of Lanao del Sur II, lauded MP Latiph for the donations even as she vowed to come up with quality modules for the Bangamoro students.

“We will see to it that no ink and papers will go to waste so that these Risograph Machines will serve their purpose for every Bangsamoro learners,” Macabunar said.