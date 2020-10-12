Lanao Sur fight vs. Covid-19 improving

COTABATO CITY – The Lanao del Sur inter-agency task force on Covid-19 today said the number of infections in the province have slowed down the past two days, weeks after the national IAFT agreed to halt return of local stranded individuals.

Dr. Alenader Minalang, Lanao del Sur provincial health chief, said the Lanao IATF only recorded eight persons were added to the list of persons infected with the novel coronavirus disease (Covid-19). This is the second day that a single digit list had been recorded, he added.

“We are improving but no reason to celebrate yet,” Dr. Minalang said in a radio interview. And the number of recoveries among Covid-19 patients also improved.

In Lanao del Sur, 18 have recovered Sunday, raising the number of patients who have defeated the virus to 577.

The province’s recovery rate is about 80 percent out of total 726 cases. Dr. Minalang said Lanao del Sur and Marawi City has a combined death toll of 30 while there are 119 cases now isolated in Amai Pakpak Medical Center, Lanao del Sur community isolation facility and in Marawi City community quarantine facility.

Across the BARMM region, the Ministry of Health recorded six new cases of Covid-19 positive, raising the total number of infections to 1,213. Dr. Amirel Usman, acting health minister, said the new cases were from Lanao del Sur with 5 and one in Basilan.

Usman said 14 patients have recovered in the region as of Sunday night, raising the total number of recovered patients to 914 or 75 percent recovery rate.

There are 256 active cases in the provinces of Maguidnanao, Lanao del Sur, Basilan, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi while the death toll remained at 46.