Lanao Sur gov’t bans mobile phone signal boosters

MARAWI CITY --- Authorities have cracked the whip on peddlers and users here and in nearby Lanao del Sur towns of mobile phone electronic signal enhancers.

The office of Lanao del Sur Gov. Mamintal Adiong, Jr. announced Tuesday it has tapped the support of the Army’s 103rd Infantry Brigade to its effort to address the massive sale and use of mobile phone signal boosters and repeaters in the province, which is against regulations of the National Telecommunications Communication.

“We will not tolerate this,” Adiong said in a statement Tuesday.

Adiong said their basis for the crackdown is the February 26, 2013 NTC memorandum order stating that there is a law --- the Republic Act 7925 --- that bans the sale and use of mobile phone signal boosters, repeaters and portable cellular sites anywhere in the country.

The provincial government’s move is premised on clamors by various sectors for authorities to address the wanton use of such devices that can be used for criminal activities.

Brig. Gen. Eden Ugale, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, said Tuesday they will help the Adiong administration enforce the RA 7925 in Marawi City and nearby towns

Lanao del Sur, whose capital is Marawi City, is one of the five provinces of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao. (John Unson)