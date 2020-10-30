Lanao Sur hospital continues operations amid 8-hour blackout

ILIGAN CITY – The operations of the state-run Amai Pakpak Medical Center (APMC) in Marawi City remained unhampered despite the eight-hour blackout that hit Lanao del Sur province on Thursday.

Dr. Shalimar Rakiin, APMC chief, said in a phone interview that the hospital is equipped with power generators that are on standby for sudden power interruptions, especially because the hospital is handling coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases.

"We were not affected by the current power outage since we have four units of power generators, three of which have a capacity of 500 kVA (kilovolt-amperes) each and 750 kVA. We have prepared additional 800 liters of fuel in case the power outage will last 24 hours," Rakiin said.

The blackout started at about 6 a.m. and power was only restored past 2 p.m.

"The APMC, which is funded (by) the Department of Health and (gets) support from the provincial government of Lanao del Sur, caters (to) the treatment of mild, critical to severe cases of coronavirus (disease) 2019 patients in isolation and treatment (facilities), aside from other illness(es). Therefore, a very stable and sustainable power supply is vital for us to save lives," she said.

The blackout, which affected all the 39 towns of Lanao del Sur, including Marawi City, occurred after an Acasia Mangium tree toppled the 138-kV line inside the Agus 1 Hydro Electric Power plant (HEP) in Marawi City.

Elizabeth Ladaga, spokesperson of the National Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGCP), said the power outage had affected the sub-station of the Agus I HEP and the Agus II HEP in Saguiaran, Lanao del Sur.

"(The) affected areas include the towns of Pantar, Balo-i, and Pantao Ragat, Lanao del Norte dependent (on) the power source of Lanao del Sur Electric Cooperative (Lasureco)," Ladaga said.

She said the NGCP also conducted "ride-on corrective works" at the Agus 1 sub-station.

The power for some parts of Balo-i, Pantar, and Pantao Ragat was also restored in the afternoon. (PNA)