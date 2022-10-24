Lanao Sur murder suspect nabbed in Cotabato City

COTABATO CITY - A murder suspect wanted since 1995 in Lanao del Sur was arrested in PC Hill area in the center of this city on Sunday afternoon.

Col. Jibin Bongcayao, Lanao del Sur provincial police director, said Monday they are grateful to tipsters who informed them about the presence in Cotabato City of Alioden Banto, now detained.

Banto is wanted for a murder case pending since 1995 in the Municipal Circuit Trial Court in Balindong town in Lanao del Sur.

Banto, also known as Oding Mamarungcas, hails from Barangay Campong Tanao in Tugaya, Lanao del Sur.

Bongcayao said he peacefully yielded when personnel of the Balindong and Tugaya municipal police forces and members of other units under the Lanao del Sur Provincial Police showed him a warrant for his arrest while in a house in PC Hill.

Bongcayao said operatives from the Cotabato City Police Office and agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao assisted in the operation that led to Banto’s arrest.