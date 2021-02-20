Lanao Sur wanted man slain for resisting arrest

COTABATO CITY – Police and military authorities killed Thursday one of the most wanted persons in Lanao del Sur for resisting arrest and for trading shots with lawmen, police said.

Brig. Gen. Samuel Rodriguez, police regional director for the Bangsamoro Region, said joint forces from Criminal Investigation and Detection Group, Lanao del Sur police office and Balabagan municipal police office backed by members of Marine Battalion Landing Team (MBLT-5) neutralized Sarao Mangandang who was facing murder charges.

Four of his companions were also arrested during the 3 a.m. law enforcement operation in Barangay Barurao.

Government forces were to serve an arrest warrant issued by Regional Trial Court Branch 12 in Malabang, Lanao del Sur when Mangandang reportedlyt opened fire, triggering a shootout out.

Found inside the house of Mangandang were Akrudin Mangadang and three unidentified men believed to be his armed followers.

Police found an M-16 rifle and one M-14 rifle with ammunition. The arrested gunmen suspects were brought to the CIDG office for filing of appropriate charges while the remains of Mangandang was immediately turned over to his family for burial according to Islamic rites.

In a statement, Gen. Rodriguez stressed that his directive remain and that is to intensify on-going manhunt operation against all persons sought by law.

“This is a result of the continued implementation of LOI ‘Manhunt Charlie’ against all wanted persons in the country,” Rodriguez said.