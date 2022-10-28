At least 13 die due to flash floods, landslide in Maguindanao

COTABATO CITY – At least 13 persons were confirmed dead while several others were missing due to flash floods and landslides that hit Maguindanao, disaster officials today said.

Heavy down pour spawned by Typhoon Paeng started at about 8 p.m. Thursday submerged low-lying areas here and in Maguindanao and North Cotabato.

Atty. Naguib Sinarimbo, interior minister of the Bagnsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) told reporters, that BARMM’s disaster units have been deployed in Maguindanao’s coastal areas, specifically the town of Datu Blah Sinsuat to rescue trapped civilians.

“This is initial reports, we hope hindi na madagdagan,” Sinarimbo said in a radio interview.

Mayor Marshall Sinsuat of Datu Blah Sinsuat confirmed 10 persons have died after they were taken by rampaging waters and landslide that hit the area about 12 midnight in Barangays Pura, Nalkan and Tubuan.

“At least five others are still missing,” Mayor Sinsuat said. Among the fatalities was a village councilman, he added.

Sinarimbo told reporters that initial reports from the field received by Rapid Emergency Action on Disaster Incidence (READi), the humanitarian arm of BARMM.

Three others were confirmed dead in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao.

He said rescue efforts are underway with the help of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division rescue units.

The road connecting Cotabato City and Midsayap, North Cotabato was temporarily shut down as the Baguer river overflowed, flooding the national highway.

Mayor Juanito Agustin of Pigcawayan, North Cotabato said at least 10 low lying villages in his town were underwater as high as man’s chest.

“Please send rubber boats for those who have one so we can rescue trapped villagers,” he appealed on radio.

“Even the national highway was flooded,” Agustin said as he lead the rescue efforts.