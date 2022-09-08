  Thursday Sep, 08 2022 12:43:45 PM

Leave ambush incident to authorities --- BARMM official

BANGSAMORO NEWS UPDATES • 10:15 AM Thu Sep 8, 2022
51
By: 
John M. Unson
The ambush incident in Ampatuan, Maguindanao shook the province to its core. (Police handout photo)

COTABATO CITY - The so hyped deadly ambush last week in Ampatuan, Maguindanao is best resolved by proper government entities, not by netizens aggressively talking about it on Facebook, a member of the Bangsamoro parliament said.

“Leave it to the Philippine National Police, the Armed Forces, the Bangsamoro government, the Moro Islamic Liberation Front and the office of Presidential Peace Adviser Carlito Galvez, Jr.,” Physician Kadil Sinolinding said in a statement Wednesday

Sinolinding is a newly-appointed member of the 80-seat interim parliament in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

Maguindanao is a province covered by Malacañang’s separate peace accords with the Moro National Liberation Front and the MILF, he said.

Sinolinding said there are mechanisms established by the government and the MILF that can help put closure to the fatal ambush just a week ago of two members of the municipal police in Ampatuan town in Maguindanao.

The fatalities --- Police Lt. Reynaldo Samson and Cpl. Salipudin Endab ---- were out on a law-enforcement mission in Barangay Kapinpilan, Ampatuan when they were attacked by suspected members of the outlawed Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters, killing them both instantly. Three other policemen were hurt in the attack.

Sinolinding said exchanges of weird and antagonistic opinions and commentaries on Facebook, mostly virtually unfounded and uncalled for, will not solve the problem.

He said it is best to let proper authorities discuss and address the issue on the table, in the spirit of amity and cooperation.

Sinolinding had condemned early on the atrocity that resulted in the death of Lt. Samson and Cpl. Endab.

Sinolinding,  a “doctor to the barrio,” is no stranger to the peace and security settings in Maguindanao and other areas in BARMM.

He was once a municipal health officer in Pagalungan, Maguindanao and had, subsequently, served as regional health secretary of the now defunct Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao. 

 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Leave ambush incident to authorities --- BARMM official

COTABATO CITY - The so hyped deadly ambush last week in Ampatuan, Maguindanao is best resolved by proper government entities, not by netizens...

30-year-old Grade 1 student in Sarangani goes viral

GENERAL SANTOS CITY – A 30-year-old man from Glan, Sarangani, has inspired netizens after enrolling as a Grade 1 student in the same school as...

6th ID chief: Soldier in Davao gun smuggling to face admin case

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao --- The Army’s 6th Infantry Division has assured to work out the discharge from service of a soldier arrested for...

Army Captain ng 10th Infantry Division, huli sa pagbebenta ng baril sa Davao

DAVAO CITY – Bago nadakip ang isang Army na taga 6th Infantry Division sa checkpoint ng Task Force Davao Mierkules ng umaga, nahuli din ng PNP ang...

Soldier from 6th ID nabbed in TF Davao checkpoint carrying unlicensed high powered guns, bullets

DAVAO CITY – Soldiers manning Task Force Davao checkpoint in Toril district arrested early today one of their own who is assigned with the 6th...