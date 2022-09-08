Leave ambush incident to authorities --- BARMM official

COTABATO CITY - The so hyped deadly ambush last week in Ampatuan, Maguindanao is best resolved by proper government entities, not by netizens aggressively talking about it on Facebook, a member of the Bangsamoro parliament said.

“Leave it to the Philippine National Police, the Armed Forces, the Bangsamoro government, the Moro Islamic Liberation Front and the office of Presidential Peace Adviser Carlito Galvez, Jr.,” Physician Kadil Sinolinding said in a statement Wednesday

Sinolinding is a newly-appointed member of the 80-seat interim parliament in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

Maguindanao is a province covered by Malacañang’s separate peace accords with the Moro National Liberation Front and the MILF, he said.

Sinolinding said there are mechanisms established by the government and the MILF that can help put closure to the fatal ambush just a week ago of two members of the municipal police in Ampatuan town in Maguindanao.

The fatalities --- Police Lt. Reynaldo Samson and Cpl. Salipudin Endab ---- were out on a law-enforcement mission in Barangay Kapinpilan, Ampatuan when they were attacked by suspected members of the outlawed Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters, killing them both instantly. Three other policemen were hurt in the attack.

Sinolinding said exchanges of weird and antagonistic opinions and commentaries on Facebook, mostly virtually unfounded and uncalled for, will not solve the problem.

He said it is best to let proper authorities discuss and address the issue on the table, in the spirit of amity and cooperation.

Sinolinding had condemned early on the atrocity that resulted in the death of Lt. Samson and Cpl. Endab.

Sinolinding, a “doctor to the barrio,” is no stranger to the peace and security settings in Maguindanao and other areas in BARMM.

He was once a municipal health officer in Pagalungan, Maguindanao and had, subsequently, served as regional health secretary of the now defunct Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.