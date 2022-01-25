LGUs urged to emulate good governance awardees

COTABATO CITY – The local government minister of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) remains optimistic that the good practices of local government units (LGUs), recognized and awarded during the BARMM 3rd founding anniversary, will be replicated by other towns and localities.

Lawyer Naguib Sinarimbo, BARMM interior and local government minister, said the awarding of performing LGUs in the region forms part of the “recognition mechanism” the Ministry of the Interior and Local Government (MILG) has put forward to improve governance.

“This is part of our commitment to improving governance in the region by incentivizing good practices by LGUs,” Sinarimbo said in a statement Monday.

“A highlight of this program was the awarding of the recipient LGU's of the prestigious Salamat Excellence Award for Leadership or SEAL which is an award named after the founding leader of the MILF Salamat Hashim whose leadership exemplified accountable leadership, participatory leadership, and service-oriented leadership,” he said.

“This is the first time we are giving out this award,” he added.

As part of the weeklong celebration of the 3rd BARMM foundation anniversary that culminated on January 21, six mayors received the “Salamat Excellence Award for Leadership (SEAL)” awards.

Recipient of the awards, according to Sinarimbo, included Mayors Ramon Piang of Upi, Shameem Mastura of Sultan Kudarat, Midpantao Midtimbang, Jr. of Guindulungan and Abdulkarim Langkuno of Paglat, all in Maguindanao.

Mayors Hanie Bud of Maluso, Basilan and Ali Sumandar of Piagapo, Lanao del Sur, also received respective SEAL awards.

Sinarimbo said the six SEAL LGU awardees received from MILG-BARMM a P2.5 million grant each for any feasible peace and development project, a PHP300,000 worth of gold medallion, and plaques of appreciation.

On the same occasion, MILG-BARMM also provided “Lupong Tagapamayapa” Incentives Award to 29 barangay governments for good examples in addressing community security issues.

Twenty-four more villages received from the MILG the Seal of Good Local Governance for Barangays while nine others got citations under the Search for Model Barangays (SMB) of the MILG.

Sinarimbo was hopeful more villages, out of 116 across the region, will emulate the awardees and perform better. (PNA)