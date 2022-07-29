  Friday Jul, 29 2022 03:20:21 PM

Livestock trader robbed, killed in Cotabato town

Peace and Order • 11:30 AM Fri Jul 29, 2022
By: 
John M. Unson
 The victim died on the spot from gunshot wounds. (Photo from PRO-12) 

PIKIT, North Cotabato --- Gunmen shot dead a livestock merchant after divesting him of his money in an attack in Barangay Langayen here Thursday.

Brig. Gen. Alexander Tagum, director of the Police Regional Office-12, said Friday investigators are still trying to establish who robbed and killed trader Jay-Ar Mamites.

The victim was driving his tricycle carrying a bull he was to bring to Aleosan, North Cotabato when gunmen flagged him down at a secluded stretch of a farm-to-market road in Barangay Langayen here, took his belongings and shot him repeatedly with a .45 caliber pistol.

The 37-year-old Mamites died on the spot.

Investigators from the Pikit Municipal Police Station have enlisted the help of barangay officials in identifying the culprits.

Tagum said he has instructed the officials of the Pikit municipal police force to immediately file corresponding criminal cases against the suspects once identified. 

 

